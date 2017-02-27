Kucherov's hat trick helps Lightning turn back Senators 5-1
Nikita Kucherov scored three power-play goals in the second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning kept their fading playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. Kucherov had the second hat trick of his career and added an assist in the third period.
