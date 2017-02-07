Jones scores in OT to lift Blue Jackets over Red Wings
The young Columbus Blue Jackets, running among the NHL leaders for the first time, are learning lessons every day in the art of winning. Seth Jones took a drop pass from Brandon Dubinsky and blasted a high slap shot behind goalie Petr Mrazek 3:22 into overtime and the Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2.
