James Reimer rare among NHL's quality backup goaltenders this season
James Reimer is something of a rarity in the NHL this year, a backup who can not only play regularly but provide about the same quality of goaltending as the starter. Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell attempts a shot at Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer during NHL hockey action, in Sunrise, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
