Jake Allen makes 30 saves as St. Louis Blues blank Ottawa Senators 6-0
Jake Allen made 30 saves for his second shutout of the season and Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Tuesday night. Andrew Hammond, making his first start since Dec. 18, when he suffered a high ankle sprain and missed the next seven weeks, was decent making 24 saves.
