Islanders beat Capitals, improve to 5-0-1 under Weight
Strome and Johnny Boychuk scored in the third period, Thomas Greiss made 28 saves and the Islanders beat the league-leading Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night. Strome got his first goal since Dec. 31 to put New York up 2-1 6:31 into the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Mon
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC