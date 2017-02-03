IOC joins talks to get NHL players in 2018 Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014, file photo, NHL Players' Association Executive Director Don Fehr, left, International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel, center, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, right, answer que... The four top stakeholders in the discussion over whether NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics in South Korea next year met without resolution Friday, with one warning that time is running short to make a decision. Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, for the first time joined International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players' Association Executive Director Don Fehr at a meeting in New York.

