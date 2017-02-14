In a rut: Maple Leafs change up routine amid struggles
Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs are in the midst of the team's worst losing stretch of the season. Head coach Mike Babcock did not hold a morning skate ahead of Tuesday night's game against the New York Islanders, citing his team's poor starts during a spell of six losses in eight games as well a looming back-to-back with the Columbus Blue Jackets on deck Wednesday night.
