Havlat announces retirement after 14 NHL seasons
Nicknamed "Mach 9" for his skating prowess, Havlat played for the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues. The 35-year-old announced his retirement on Wednesday through the NHL Players' Association.
