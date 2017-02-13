Harvard beats Boston U 6-3 for 1st Beanpot title since 1993
Nathan Krusko scored his second goal of the game to break a second-period tie, Merrick Madsen made 14 saves and Harvard beat Boston University 6-3 on Monday night to win its first Beanpot championship since 1993. The Crimson won Boston's college hockey bragging rights for the 11th time overall and the first under former Harvard and Boston Bruins forward Ted Donato.
