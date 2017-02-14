Greene, Palmieri score in 2nd period ...

Greene, Palmieri score in 2nd period as Devils beat Avs 3-2

16 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Devils defenseman Andy Greene scored the go-ahead goal on a power play and Kyle Palmieri converted on an odd-man rush with Taylor Hall to lead New Jersey over the struggling Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday night. The win was the Devils' fourth in six games , but they remain five points out of a postseason spot.

