Greene, Palmieri score in 2nd period as Devils beat Avs 3-2
Devils defenseman Andy Greene scored the go-ahead goal on a power play and Kyle Palmieri converted on an odd-man rush with Taylor Hall to lead New Jersey over the struggling Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday night. The win was the Devils' fourth in six games , but they remain five points out of a postseason spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|BankPhartss
|14
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Mon
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Mon
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Mon
|Phartingdale
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC