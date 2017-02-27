Governor General to honour Subban for $10 million children's hospital pledge
The former Montreal Canadiens star will be given a Meritorious Service Decoration while 12 others will receive the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers in a ceremony on Wednesday in the P.K. Subban Atrium at the Montreal Children's Hospital. Subban was traded to Nashville last year and on Thursday will play his first game in Montreal since the deal.
