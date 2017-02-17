Gostisbehere has 3 assists, Flyers beat Canucks 3-2

Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, back, and Shayne Gostisbehere celebrate Simmonds' goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. less Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, back, and Shayne Gostisbehere celebrate Simmonds' goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, ... more Philadelphia Flyers' Brayden Schenn, left, and Claude Giroux celebrate Schenn's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.