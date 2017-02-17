Goaltender Peter Budaj's slump concerns Kings

Goaltending has been a huge issue for the Kings since the moment Jonathan Quick injured his groin in the first period of their season-opening game Oct. 12. Peter Budaj made the big leap from the minor leagues to save the Kings' season from being a train wreck. "I don't want to belabor it, but it's been the story every night," Kings coach Darryl Sutter said.

