Forsberg's hat trick helps Predators beat Avalanche 4-2

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Forsberg scored his second straight hat trick, and the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 Thursday night to sweep the season series between the Central Division teams. "He's definitely a gifted player," Nashville center Ryan Johansen said of his linemate.

