Flames to practice outdoor in Central Park on Saturday
Flames to practice outdoor in Central Park on Saturday The Calgary Flames will have the New York City skyline as a backdrop for their Saturday practice Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k6hw6R NEW YORK - The Calgary Flames will have the New York City skyline as a backdrop for their Saturday practice. The Flames are scheduled to skate outside on Lasker Rink in Central Park's north end.
