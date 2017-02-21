Flames blow 4-1 lead, rally to beat Predators 6-5 in OT
Mark Giordano scored 43 seconds into overtime, and the Calgary Flames edged the Nashville Predators 6-5 on Tuesday night in a crucial game between teams holding the Western Conference's wild cards. The Flames have won two of their last three games.
