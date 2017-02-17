Ekholm scores in 3rd period, Predators beat Blue Jackets 4-3

After the Columbus Blue Jackets fought back from a two-goal deficit to tie the score early in the third period, the Nashville Predators kept up their intensity and Mattias Ekholm got them a win. Ekholm scored his third goal of the season when he snapped off a shot from the slot after being set up nicely by Filip Forsberg 9:09 into the third, and the Predators held on for a 4-3 victory Sunday night.

