Eichel has three assists as Sabres hand Maple Leafs sixth loss in eight games

Evander Kane scored a pair of goals and Jack Eichel had a career-high three assists as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Maple Leafs 3-1 on Saturday night to hand Toronto its sixth loss in the last eight games. The Leafs went on a tear from mid-December until late January, capturing 24 of a possible 32 points over a 16-game span, but have since stumbled.

