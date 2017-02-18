The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenseman Viktor Loov from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Sergey Kalinin Devils acquire D Viktor Loov from Leafs for F Sergey Kalinin The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenseman Viktor Loov from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Sergey Kalinin Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m9K6Td NEWARK, N.J. - The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenseman Viktor Loov from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Sergey Kalinin. The 24-year-old Loov will report to Albany of the AHL.

