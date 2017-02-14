Crosby gets point No. 999, Penguins top Canucks 4-0
" Evgeni Malkin scored and picked up an assist in his return from a lower-body injury, Sidney Crosby got his 999th career point with an assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins rolled by the Vancouver Canucks 4-0. The quality Mike Sullivan appreciates the most in Malkin is the one that separates the Pittsburgh Penguins star from just about everyone else who happens to do what Malkin does for a living.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|23 hr
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Mon
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Mon
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Mon
|Phartingdale
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Mon
|Phartoni
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC