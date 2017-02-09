Connolly rediscovers game, revitalizes career with Capitals
Once a blue chip prospect, it looked awfully difficult for Connolly during his first four NHL seasons. He couldn't produce like he did in junior ranks or the minors, was traded and hit bottom when the Boston Bruins decided not to extend a qualifying offer last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 30
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC