Condon makes 21 saves for Senators in 3-0 win over Devils
Mike Condon made 21 saves in recording his fifth shutout of the season, Dion Phaneuf scored on a power play and the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Thursday night. Erik Karlsson scored on a point shot that crawled into the net and Kyle Turris shot into an empty net in the final four minutes to give the Senators their third win in four games.
