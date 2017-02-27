Chicago Blackhawks extend Jordin Tootoo's contract
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Jordin Tootoo and Dallas Stars left wing Antoine Roussel fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Feb. 4. The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to one-year contract extensions through next season with defenceman Michal Rozsival and forward Jordin Tootoo. In five seasons in Chicago, the 38-year-old Rozsival has played on two championship teams.
