Chasing Bobby Orr: Brent Burns has a real shot at history this season
The 31-year-old from Barrie, Ont., could become only the second defenceman to ever win the Art Ross trophy as the NHL's leading scorer, joining Orr who did it twice for the Boston Bruins - the last time in 1975. With 64 points, Burns ranks third in the scoring race entering Wednesday's action, only three points back of Connor McDavid for the overall lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC