Chara nets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Bruins beat Lightning 4-3
Zdeno Chara scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Tuukka Rask made 18 saves and the Bruins beat the Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak since early December. The Bruins are third in the division, while the struggling Lightning are mired in sixth after reaching the Stanley Cup final and Eastern Conference final in the previous two seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Mon
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC