Chara nets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Bruins beat Lightning 4-3

Zdeno Chara scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Tuukka Rask made 18 saves and the Bruins beat the Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak since early December. The Bruins are third in the division, while the struggling Lightning are mired in sixth after reaching the Stanley Cup final and Eastern Conference final in the previous two seasons.

