Capitals acquire defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk from Blues

Washington sent a 2017 first-round pick, conditional 2018 second-round pick, forward Zach Sanford and minor leaguer Brad Malone to St. Louis in the deal that also sent former Capitals goaltending prospect Pheonix Copley to the Blues. Shattenkirk, 28, is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

