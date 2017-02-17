Canucks' flickering playoff hopes need help during their five-day break

The club began its NHL-mandated five-day break Monday after a hectic stretch that saw Vancouver conclude a six-game road trip, get 24 hours off and then play back-to-back nights at home. Sitting four points adrift of the Calgary Flames for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and with most of the other teams around them in the playoff chase also in action, the Canucks will be have a keen eye on the out-of-town scoreboard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.