Canadiens rally to beat Devils in OT on Galchenyuk goal
Alex Galchenyuk scored on a power play at 2:54 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Monday night. Max Pacioretty scored twice in the final 11:23 of regulation to tie the game and Alexander Radulov added a goal for the Canadiens, who won consecutive games for the first time since early January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC