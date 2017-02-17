Canadiens players feel positive vibe from new coach Claude Julien
Carey Price says it feels like a brand new season is starting for the Montreal Canadiens with Claude Julien now at the helm. Julien ran his first practice with his new team on Friday, three days after replacing Michel Therrien as Montreal's head coach.
