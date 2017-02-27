Canadiens acquire defenceman Jordie Benn from Stars for Pateryn, draft pick

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Jordie Benn from the Dallas Stars for Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft in an exchange of defencemen on Monday. The move, made two days before the NHL trade deadline, came a month after the Canadiens picked up rearguard Nikita Nestorov from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a sixth round pick.

