Byron lifts Canadiens past Rangers in shootout
Paul Byron scored in the fifth round of the shootout and Montreal beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Claude Julien his first win in his second stint with the Canadiens. Carey Price made 28 saves for Montreal.
