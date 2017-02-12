Burrows sparks Canucks' 4-2 win over ...

Burrows sparks Canucks' 4-2 win over Sabres

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Alexandre Burrows scored a goal and got under the Buffalo Sabres' skin with his pesky play, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 win Burrows sparks Canucks' 4-2 win over Sabres Alexandre Burrows scored a goal and got under the Buffalo Sabres' skin with his pesky play, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 win Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2l5AtIb Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel looses the puck to Vancouver Canucks defensenman Alexander Edler during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. He made his irritating presence felt with a couple points and a couple penalty minutes for the Canucks in a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets Jan 30 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan 28 FiredPhartz 2
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan 28 PlayersPharts 2
News Enough already Jan 27 Kid Phart 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan 27 SherrifPharts 4
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... Jan 25 TradePhartz 2
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC