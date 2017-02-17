Burns scores twice, Sharks beat Coyotes 4-1
Brent Burns scored two goals, Aaron Dell had a career-high 36 saves and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes for the first time this season, 4-1 on Saturday night. The Sharks bounced back from a slow start in their last game by scoring two goals in the first period and another early in the second.
