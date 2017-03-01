B's get win, Coyotes get scare from injured player

The Arizona Coyotes got word from the hospital after the second period that center Alexander Burmistrov seemed to be doing OK. Riley Nash scored a short-handed goal after Colin Miller was ejected for a bone-rattling hit that sent Burmistrov off on a stretcher, and the Boston Bruins pulled away with a three-goal second period to beat the Coyotes, 4-1, on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.