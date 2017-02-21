Brett Findlay leads balanced offence, Marlies beat Senators at Air Canada Centre
Brett Findlay had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Marlies doubled up the Binghamton Senators 4-2 on Monday in American Hockey League action. Colin Smith, Colin Greening and Brenden Miller also scored for the Marlies in front of 14,537 fans at Air Canada Centre.
