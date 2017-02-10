Brent Burns scores twice, Sharks beat Devils
The stat line on Brent Burns reveals all one needs to know about the Sharks' victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Burns scored the tying and winning goals, played a game-high 25:46 minutes, took 11 of the Sharks 38 shots and blocked three shots in his end.
