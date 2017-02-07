Boston Bruins fire coach Claude Julien
The Boston Bruins fired Stanley Cup-winning coach Claude Julien on Tuesday as the team was in danger of missing the playoffs for a third straight season. General manager Don Sweeney announced the change on Tuesday, naming assistant Bruce Cassidy the interim coach.
