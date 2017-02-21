Blackhawks acquire F Tomas Jurco in trade with Red Wings
Chicago sent a third-round pick in this year's draft to Detroit for the 24-year-old Jurco, who has no points in 16 games with the Red Wings this season. The Blackhawks also reassigned forward Vinnie Hinostroza to the minors on Friday.
