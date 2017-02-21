Beauvillier, Greiss lead Islanders to 3-0 win over Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save against New York Islanders' John Tavares as Canadiens' Alexei Emelin defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Montreal. Montreal Canadiens' Andrew Shaw moves in on New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Montreal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.