Avalanche nab OT win over Hurricanes
Yet the Avalanche snapped its overall losing streak at five games and avoided going winless on the trip when Mikko Rantanen scored with 36.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give Colorado a 2-1 victory over the well-rested Hurricanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC