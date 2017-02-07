Arvidsson, Jarnkrok lead Predators past Canucks, 4-2
Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg and Mike Fisher also scored and Pekka Rinne made 31 saves for Nashville.
