Anisimov scores late to lift surging Blackhawks past Blues

Artem Anisimov scored with 5:20 left in the third period to lift the Hawks over the St. Louis Blues, 4-2, on Sunday night for their fourth straight win and ninth in their last 10. Anisimov beat Jake Allen on the glove side from the right edge of the crease for his 22nd goal - matching his career high - after taking a pinpoint cross-ice pass from linemate Artemi Panarin. Tanner Kero added an empty-netter with 2.6 seconds left.

