Alex Galchenyuk scores game-winner as Montreal Canadiens work...
Alex Galchenyuk scored 2:13 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes that snapped their four-game losing streak Thursday night. Max Pacioretty had two goals and two assists, one on the winning play.
