Zach Bogosian scores in overtime, Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2

Zach Bogosian scored in overtime as the visiting Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. Sabres captain Brian Gionta and Cody Franson scored for Buffalo in regulation time.

