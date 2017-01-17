Zach Bogosian scores in overtime, Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2
Zach Bogosian scored in overtime as the visiting Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. Sabres captain Brian Gionta and Cody Franson scored for Buffalo in regulation time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|16 hr
|AL A
|1
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|Derrick
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Jan 12
|chugs are POS
|15
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC