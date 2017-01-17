Joel Ward scored a short-handed goal and took a hard hit to assist on Timo Meier's goal, helping the San Jose Sharks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Monday for just their third win in eight games. Brent Burns and Chris Tierney also scored and Joe Thornton had an empty-netter as the Sharks bounced back nicely from a 4-0 home loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

