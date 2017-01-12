Wild hold on to beat Blackhawks

Read more: KION 46

Jason Pominville scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild held on for a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Nino Niederreiter and Chris Stewart also scored as the Wild erased a two-goal deficit in the final two periods.

