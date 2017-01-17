Weight preaching simple focus for struggling Islanders
Doug Weight knows it won't be easy for the New York Islanders to get back in the playoff race, but the interim coach is preaching a simple approach in taking it one game at a time with half the season remaining. Coming off their second straight 100-point season and the franchise's first playoff series win in 23 years, the Islanders stumbled from the start of this season.
