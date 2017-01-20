Wayne Gretzky named head coach for Me...

Wayne Gretzky named head coach for Metropolitan Division at NHL all-star game

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Wayne Gretzky will serve as the head coach of the Metropolitan Division for the NHL all-star game on Sunday. The NHL announced the move on Saturday, two days after Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella said that he would miss the all-star weekend festivities because one of his dogs is ailing.

