Watch: Justin Bieber gets flattened at NHL All-Star game
Justin Bieber got a taste of NHL hockey and the Staples Center glass Saturday, courtesy of NHL great Chris Pronger. The pop star responded by showing off skills that would not have looked out of place in his native Canada during a celebrity exhibition game.
