Vanek, Coreau power Red Wings past Kings
The Detroit Red Wings have plenty of work to do if they're going to make the playoffs for the 26th consecutive season. The effort they displayed against the Los Angeles Kings was a good start, harnessing the speed of promising second-year forward Andreas Athanasiou to lift an erratic offense and come away with a critical road win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Nov '16
|Jersey Sure
|1
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC